First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.27

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,674,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at $32,674,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,312,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,033,400 shares of company stock worth $32,998,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 54.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

