First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 194 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $140.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

