First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

