First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $98.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

