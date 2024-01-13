First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 386 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $346.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.63 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

