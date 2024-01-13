First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $3,736,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

