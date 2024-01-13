First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $847,000 Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ENI were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in ENI by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ENI by 590.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 181,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ENI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

