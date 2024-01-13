First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $853,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $139.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.64.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.