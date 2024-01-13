First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average of $206.88. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

