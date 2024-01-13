First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 1,127 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

