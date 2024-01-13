First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 422 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $234.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.29.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

