First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 191.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.