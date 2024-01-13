First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 5,873 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $48.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

