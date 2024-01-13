First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 726 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMT opened at $209.43 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.21. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.