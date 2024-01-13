First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $69.59.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.