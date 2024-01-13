FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Corning by 98,058.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,609,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 4,333,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,932. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

