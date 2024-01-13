FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.33. The stock had a trading volume of 400,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $211.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

