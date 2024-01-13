FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $181,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after purchasing an additional 693,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Up 2.3 %

AES stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.44. 4,861,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

