FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 3.6 %

HUM traded down $16.28 on Friday, reaching $438.71. 2,743,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,630. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.49.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

View Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.