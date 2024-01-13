FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 334 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $151.25. 4,083,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

