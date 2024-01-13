Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,721,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 1,255,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.