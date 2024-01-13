Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.25.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $136.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $137.15.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,495,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $768,825.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,495,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,788 shares of company stock valued at $42,158,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $547,079,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.