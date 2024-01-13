Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $62.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.35.

FTNT opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

