Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,760,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 297,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.15.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.08. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

