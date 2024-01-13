Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Lifted by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $40.94. 7,622,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,766. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

