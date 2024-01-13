FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 143.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $41.59. 33,774 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $497.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

