G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

G6 Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.36. G6 Materials has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 193.97%.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.