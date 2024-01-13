G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,414.39 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00083817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001559 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

