GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $483.70 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $483.70 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00011429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00019063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,695.89 or 1.00023530 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00247860 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003586 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,149,360 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,149,357.0813009 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.99797697 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,002,734.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

