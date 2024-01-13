genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading 1.8% Higher

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Approximately 739,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,495,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a market capitalization of £9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.62.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

