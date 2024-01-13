General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.79. 4,501,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,775. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $130.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.