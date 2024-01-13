General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

