General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,961. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

