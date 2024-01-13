Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5981381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

