Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.72. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

