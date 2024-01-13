Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.72. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp
About Glen Burnie Bancorp
Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glen Burnie Bancorp
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.