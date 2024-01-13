Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 95,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 106,487 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $44.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

