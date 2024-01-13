GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.23. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 69.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

