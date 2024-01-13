Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.59. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

