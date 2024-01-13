Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 37,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

