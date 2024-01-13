Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Up 519.4% in December

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a growth of 519.4% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance

GROM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 35,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 298.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Grom Social Enterprises by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

