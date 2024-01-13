Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Up 519.4% in December

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a growth of 519.4% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance
GROM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 35,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $75.40.
Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 72.81% and a negative net margin of 298.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises
Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grom Social Enterprises
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- What are dividend payment dates?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.