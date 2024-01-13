Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 164 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $325.24 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.54 and a 12 month high of $330.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 184.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

