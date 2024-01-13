Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average of $159.92. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.31 and a 1 year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.