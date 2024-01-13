Grove Bank & Trust Buys 1,476 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7,380.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.