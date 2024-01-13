Grove Bank & Trust Buys 301 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 187.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

