Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $408.92 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

