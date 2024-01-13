Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 101,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 13.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 80.4% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $140.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

