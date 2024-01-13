Grove Bank & Trust Invests $32,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

