Grove Bank & Trust Invests $32,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.