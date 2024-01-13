Grove Bank & Trust Invests $50,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON by 1,022.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after buying an additional 2,315,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after buying an additional 2,237,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 2,918.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after buying an additional 1,783,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

ON Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.