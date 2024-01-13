Grove Bank & Trust Invests $83,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,982,000 after purchasing an additional 364,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9,539,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

