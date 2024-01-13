Grove Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.